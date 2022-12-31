Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,480,000 after purchasing an additional 42,046 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,698,000 after purchasing an additional 58,692 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,195,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMSI. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

MMSI opened at $70.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $76.14.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $287.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.03 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 5.43%. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

