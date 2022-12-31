Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 76,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 24,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 15.9% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 79,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 195,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 38.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3,607.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ORI opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.