Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

FRC stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $209.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.49 and its 200 day moving average is $138.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.08.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

