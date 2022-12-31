Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 33,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 17.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 46,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $51.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,285.32 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $53.61.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,422,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,044 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,448 shares of company stock worth $2,667,224 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

