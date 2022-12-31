Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Polaris by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,416,000 after acquiring an additional 289,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Polaris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,774,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PII. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

