Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,462,000 after purchasing an additional 889,805 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equity Residential by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,925 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,134,000 after purchasing an additional 87,840 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53. Equity Residential has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.