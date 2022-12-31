Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.71. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $163.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Summit Insights raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

