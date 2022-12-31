Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 13,400 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $114.12 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

