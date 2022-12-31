Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 14,400 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $2,092,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $643,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $109.06 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $199.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.