Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 23,700 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. CWM LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 390.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $68.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.37. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $254.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

