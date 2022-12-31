Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 23,700 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. CWM LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 390.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Price Performance
NYSE ONTO opened at $68.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.37. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.