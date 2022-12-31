Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 29,900 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,758,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $952,080,000 after acquiring an additional 884,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTDR opened at $57.24 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The business had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

