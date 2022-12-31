Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 36,100 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4,358.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,514 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,351,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after acquiring an additional 715,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 462,093 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AJRD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $55.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

