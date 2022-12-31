Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 8,600 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.2 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of EXR stock opened at $147.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.61. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $143.59 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

