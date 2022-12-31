Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.43 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,431,000 after acquiring an additional 207,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,373 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

NYSE:DTE opened at $117.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

