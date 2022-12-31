Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.45 Million Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 21,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 54,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.23%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

