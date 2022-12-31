Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.46 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 157,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 38.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 165,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 46,274 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SF opened at $58.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 16.33%.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

