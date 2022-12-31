Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.52 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $79.75 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $551.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

