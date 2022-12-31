Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.52 Million Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 65,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 363.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

