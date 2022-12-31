Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.57 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

FR opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.