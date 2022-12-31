Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 79,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 369,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 761,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.67 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

