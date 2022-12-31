Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 271,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,936,000. Tesla comprises 2.1% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.24 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

