M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 193.9% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of M3-Brigade Acquisition II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBAC. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 92.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the second quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MBAC opened at $10.02 on Friday. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

