Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $786.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.0% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 29.0% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 34,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

