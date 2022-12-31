Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $786.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

