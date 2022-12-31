MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Up 180.2% in December

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 180.2% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MEGI opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $20.44.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
