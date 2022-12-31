MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Up 180.2% in December

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 180.2% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MEGI opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEGI. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $10,597,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 1st quarter worth $12,184,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 339,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 274,395 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $3,107,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 285,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 203,043 shares during the period.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

