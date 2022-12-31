Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Up 188.0% in December

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, an increase of 188.0% from the November 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

MGMLF opened at 0.13 on Friday. Maple Gold Mines has a 52 week low of 0.10 and a 52 week high of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.13.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

