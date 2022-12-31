Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,197.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Nikola Stock Down 9.6 %
Shares of NKLA opened at $2.16 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Nikola by 18,888.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 511,886 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Nikola by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Nikola by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nikola by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 555,260 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
