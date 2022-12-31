Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,197.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nikola Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NKLA opened at $2.16 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

NKLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Nikola by 18,888.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 511,886 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Nikola by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Nikola by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nikola by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 555,260 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

