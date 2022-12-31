Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 201.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after acquiring an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $273,075,000 after acquiring an additional 689,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

