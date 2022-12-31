Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 109,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.42.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.