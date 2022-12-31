MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Shares Down 2.3%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 2,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,081,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

MFA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MFA Financial to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently -79.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $11,722,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

