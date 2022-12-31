MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Trading Down 2.3%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 2,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,081,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MFA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.21%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -79.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,878 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,506,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $11,722,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.