Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,592,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,333 shares during the period. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $278.62 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $392.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

