Mystic Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,907.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 51,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,308 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,895.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 84,174 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12,705.4% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 35,321 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,178.7% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 217,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 208,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,935.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 40,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 267,427 shares worth $16,487,902. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

