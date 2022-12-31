Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 1,382 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $55,058.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $132,955.35.

On Monday, October 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,576.96.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after buying an additional 1,534,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after buying an additional 371,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Natera by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,955,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Natera by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Natera by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,277,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,784,000 after purchasing an additional 655,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

