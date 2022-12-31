National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $292,000 Investment in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

