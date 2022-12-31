Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,464 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Progyny were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

PGNY opened at $31.15 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Progyny had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $205.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $51,142.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,438.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $788,784.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,077,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $51,142.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,438.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,195 shares of company stock worth $8,519,128 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

