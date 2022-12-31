Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 1.6 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $655.03 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $643.08 and its 200 day moving average is $637.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

