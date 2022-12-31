Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,947 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,628 shares of company stock worth $30,200,017. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $80.21 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.