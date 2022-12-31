Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Match Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $136.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.