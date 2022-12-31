Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.38 Million Stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vertex were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on VERX shares. TheStreet downgraded Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.20, a PEG ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vertex had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex

In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Robert sold 11,843 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $183,566.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,548,234 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

