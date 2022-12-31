Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.76 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,537 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 54.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

Signature Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.38.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

