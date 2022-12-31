Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 16.0% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 42.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 292,538 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 42.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 30.6% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

