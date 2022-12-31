Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Crane were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 29.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $616,159.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CR stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

