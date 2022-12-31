Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 235 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 73,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 428,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,239,000 after buying an additional 93,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,638,371.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,530,185. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average is $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $159.90.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.29). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Recommended Stories

