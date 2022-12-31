Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 626,062 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,062 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $11,433,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $246.25 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.66 and its 200 day moving average is $246.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

