Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.9 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

NYSE:STAG opened at $32.31 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.