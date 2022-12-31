Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

NSC stock opened at $246.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

