Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 5.2%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 24,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,239,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVAX. Cowen cut their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $807.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The company had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after buying an additional 144,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 23.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,655,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,529,000 after acquiring an additional 688,564 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 182.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 938,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 606,480 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $65,066,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $16,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

