Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) rose 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 24,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,239,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Novavax Stock Up 5.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The company had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 124.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

