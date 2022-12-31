Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.97. 37,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,438,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Nutex Health in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $49,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

